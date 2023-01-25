Senior Bryce Theobald returns as Player of the Week after his 18-point performance in a double-overtime victory against Greene County Tech and 10 points against Valley View last Friday. Theobald shot 85 percent from the free-throw line for the week.
Freshman Chip Johnson is your Searcy Lady Lions Player of the Week once again as Johnson led the Lady Lions with 18 points in a dramatic home victory over Valley View on Friday.
