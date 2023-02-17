Junior guard Jayden Duffy is this week's player of the week. Last week, Duffy averaged 15 points per game and 5 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the three-point line in games against West Memphis and Marion.
Senior Olivia Roberson is your Lady Lions player of the week. Roberson was the driving force in Searcy's dramatic win over Marion last Friday as she led the team with 17 points, 8 defensive rebounds and 4 steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.