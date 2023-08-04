The Searcy Lions boys and girls golf teams were both victorious in the annual White County Challenge golf tournament this week. Lions junior golfer Luke Killough, fresh off playing in a national tournament in Miami last week, earned Medalist honors, as did Lady Lions senior golfer Catalina Hillis. The Lions also competed in a tournament at Valley View on Thursday.

