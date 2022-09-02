It took all five games for Paragould to come away with a victory on Thursday night as the the Lady Rams defeated Searcy 3-2 (21-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16, 15-11) in 5A-East Conference action at the Jungle.
The Lady Lions (2-3, 0-2) pulled away at the end to win the first game and came back in the third game to win, but could not repeat in the fifth as the Lady Rams (1-4, 1-1) benefitted from solid serving from their Libero down the stretch to capture their first victory of the season.
“We played hard; it was a very close game,” Searcy coach Manuela Harris said. “There were one or two little things that made the difference in the end. The girls are doing a very good job. They are competing with all the teams in our conference.”
Lady Lions senior hitter Madison Graul kept things interesting for Searcy in the final frame with four kills, but it was not enough as Paragould pulled away during the final points. Graul came away with a kill midway that cut Paragould's advantage to 9-8, and sophomore Hynleigh Webber added a kill moments later that kept the margin at one, but the Lady Rams scored five of the next six points.
The opening game was close most of the way until Graul and Webber scored on back-to-back kills to put Searcy up 21-19. Junior Sara McCain then scored an ace from the serve line, followed by another kill by Graul, an ace by junior Emily Miller and block from Webber on game point to claim an early 1-0 lead for the match.
Paragould ran away with the second game and threatened to do the same in Game 3 before the Lady Lions came roaring back. Graul had 8 kills in that frame alone, and also scored two straight aces to cut the margin to 19-17. Her final kill following a long volley finally tied it at 24, and an ace by junior defender Payton Bitner and a block by McCain sealed it for Searcy and put the Lions ahead in the match 2-1.
But the Lady Rams got tougher defensively in the fourth game, allowing just three kills for Searcy as they pulled away early and extended their lead throughout.
The Lady Lions will host Cave City on Tuesday in non-conference play, and will return to 5A-East action on Thursday when they host West Memphis. Paragould will host Valley View on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.