Junior guard Isaiah Carlos averaged 12 points per game and also led the Lions defensively in last week's Badger Holiday Classic basketball tournament to earn Player of the Week for the second time this season. Junior forward Sara McCain also makes her second appearance as your Player of the Week after leading the Lady Lions in scoring last week, including a game-high 15 points in Searcy's final-day victory over Wynne.

