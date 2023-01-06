Junior guard Isaiah Carlos averaged 12 points per game and also led the Lions defensively in last week's Badger Holiday Classic basketball tournament to earn Player of the Week for the second time this season. Junior forward Sara McCain also makes her second appearance as your Player of the Week after leading the Lady Lions in scoring last week, including a game-high 15 points in Searcy's final-day victory over Wynne.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Searcy basketball Players of the Week
- Late run lifts East Central against Harding in GAC conference game
- Lady Bisons open new year with ninth straight win
- Former district judge arrested
- ACHI board seeks to eliminate asset limit for food stamps
- Searcy police confirm Tuesday's shooting as murder-suicide, ID victim, assailant
- US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks
- As COVID surges in China, US begins testing more travelers
Most Popular
Articles
- Two die in shooting at McDonald's on Race Avenue; unrelated shots also fired at two apartment complexes in Searcy on Tuesday night
- Searcy police confirm Tuesday's shooting as murder-suicide, ID victim, assailant
- Romance 64-year-old on trial for attempted murder reportedly found dead last week after jury's guilty verdict
- Searcy mayor, son-in-law reportedly involved in fight Monday night after returning from cruise
- Eight charges officially filed against Little Rock 41-year-old accused of binding, gagging woman at hotel
- 17 aggravated assault charges officially for Beebe 19-year-old who drove through barricade, crowd
- Arrest warrants
- Incoming Searcy mayor asks about adding business-related positions to city government
- Arrest warrants
- Salary for new Searcy mayor on low end of average compared to Arkansas cities of similar size
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.