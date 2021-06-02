Searcy artist on display

LEFT: Harding University fine arts major Allie Booth takes time to observe the details in a painting by Michele Clark at the Searcy Art Gallery at the Black House. Booth is serving an internship at the gallery this summer and said she will graduate in December. Clark’s work is being featured for the next two months. She is from Magnolia, graduated from Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport and had a career in accounting for 25 years. During that time, Clark, who lives in Searcy, said she joined painting workshops by M. Douglas Walton, Virmarie DePoyster and others, exploring watercolors and pastels. In her statement on the entrance table, Clark wrote that recently she has begun to work in acrylics.

RIGHT: Debbie Higgs, curator of the Black House at 300 E. Race Ave., observes a painting by featured artist Michele Clark. Higgs said pastels are a real speciality of Clark’s. “She is really good in acrylics as well. Personally, for me, I think she displays such a feminine, soft feel to her work,” Higgs said. The Black House is open Tuesday-Saturday from noon-4 p.m.