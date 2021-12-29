A Searcy 25-year-old was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to a 2019 armed burglary at an apartment on Meadowlake Circle.
Raanan Lashon Brown Jr. accepted a negotiated deal in White County Circuit Court to class B felony residential burglary and class D felony theft of property. He received eight years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for the burglary charge, which was downgraded from class Y felony aggravated residential burglary, and six years for the theft charge to run concurrently. Charges of class Y felony aggravated robbery and class D felony theft of property from a Dec. 4, 2019, case were nolle prossed.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Laurel Aiken with the Searcy Police Department for the Feb. 21, 2019, case, Brown was identified as one of three suspects who forced their way into the apartment between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and held five victims at gunpoint.
The suspects reportedly were wearing masks and hoodies, but one of the victims recognized Brown “by his mannerisms and his voice.” A resident of the apartment reportedly told Aiken on March 5 by phone that “he and Brown had an altercation a couple of weeks prior to the robbery.”
During the burglary, the suspects reportedly took two Sony PlayStation consoles, five cell phones and $200 in cash. A Leads Online search showed that Brown pawned a Sony PlayStation on Feb. 22 at Wilson’s Pawn in Searcy.
Two of the female victims also said that during the robbery, one of the suspects “used his fingers to penetrate” their private area while the other two held them at gunpoint, Aiken wrote. They also “threatened to kill the victims” while demanding money from them.
In the December 2019 case, Brown was accused of robbing a 24-year-old man while the alleged victim was inside his vehicle, which was parked off West Park Avenue. The alleged victim reportedly said that the suspect, who he later identified in a photo lineup as Brown “without hesitation,” leaned into the vehicle, “racked a round, pointed a handgun at him and demanded the victim’s property,” Aiken wrote. The alleged victim reportedly handed Brown $1,100 in cash “before driving away.”
In a separate case, Shasta Marie Moseley, 22, of Judsonia was given a year’s probation after pleading guilty to first-degree assault, reduced to a misdemeanor from class D felony aggravated assault in a negotiated deal.
According to the affidavit, Deputy Austin Hargrove was responding to a residence on Providence Road on July 17 “due to gun shots being fired in the area” when he was greeted by gunfire, according to the affidavit written by Deputy Paul McIntosh. One bullet reportedly careened off the windshield of Hargrove’s patrol vehicle on the passenger side.
Witnesses identified Moseley as the shooter and she provided a written statement, McIntosh wrote. Moseley “was firing a .22-caliber firearm recklessly in the direction of Providence Road.”
