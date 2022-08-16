Saturday, Sept. 10
11 a.m. White County Fair parade
Sunday, Sept. 11
2 p.m. White County Horse Show (negative Coggins test required current within 12 months)
Monday, Sept. 12
Admission: Dollar night, 5 and under free, children/adults $1, all rides $1
4 p.m. Gates and buildings open
4 p.m. Pony show
5 p.m. Midway opens
7 p.m. 4-H pullet auction
7 p.m. Entertainment: Arkansas Edition
8:30 p.m. Buildings close
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Admission: Child $3 (under 5 free); Adult $4
8 a.m. Poultry and rabbit check-in
11:30 a.m. Meat goat show
2 p.m. Miniature horse show
4 p.m. Gates and buildings open
4 p.m. Dairy goat show
5 p.m. Midway opens (armband night 5-9 p.m., $25)
7 p.m. Entertainment: Gospel group Crutchfield
8:30 p.m. Buildings close
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Admission: Child (6-12) $3; Adult $4
9 a.m. FFA and 4-H Day, FCCLA
1 p.m. Beef cattle
4 p.m. Gates and buildings open
5 p.m. Midway opens (armband night 5-9 p.m., $25)
6 p.m. Dairy cattle
7 p.m. Market steers
7 p.m. Entertainment: Chris Baker Band
8:30 p.m. Buildings close
Thursday, Sept. 15
Admission: Child (6-12) $6; Adult $8 (free admission 9-11 a.m.)
9 a.m. Senior Citizens/Veterans Day
9 a.m. Buildings open and swine show
12 p.m. Sheep, market lambs
1 p.m. Buildings close
3 p.m. Market goats
4 p.m. Gates and buildings open
5 p.m. Midway opens
6:30 p.m. Autocross
6 p.m. Entertainment: Huckleberry Jam
7:30 p.m. White County Fair Young Guns Shoot Out Youth Rodeo, timed events for ages 9-19
8:30 p.m. Buildings close
Friday Sept. 16
Admission: Child (6-12) $6; Adult $8
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. School Day
12 p.m. Junior market animal sale
4 p.m. Gates and buildings open
4:30 p.m. Presentation of livestock awards
5 p.m. Midway opens
6:30 p.m. Autocross
7 p.m. Entertainment: 90 Proof
7:30 p.m. Rodeo PRCA (negative Coggins test required current within 12 months)
8:30 p.m. Buildings close
10 p.m. 5th Quarter (armbands 10 p.m.-1 a.m., $25)
Saturday, Sept. 17
Admission: Child (6-12) $6; Adult $8
9 a.m. Gates and buildings open
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Derby gates open
12 p.m. Midway opens
1 p.m. Armbands (1-5 p.m., $25)
6 p.m. Power Wheels
6 p.m. Buildings close
6:30 p.m. Demolition Derby
7:30 p.m. Rodeo PRCA (negative Coggins test required current within 12 months)
