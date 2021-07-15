Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.