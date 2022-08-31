Sandra Dee Smith Coleman, age 73, passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Searcy. She was born April 18, 1949, in Searcy, Ark., to Arvie Smith and Dorothy Smith Maddox.
Sandra was a 1967 graduate of Kensett High School in Kensett, Ark. She retired in 2016 from Ideal Office Machines. She enjoyed working in her yard, and her gift for gardening was reflected in her beautiful flowers. Watching the birds her lovely yard attracted brought her great joy. She was the center of her extended family and was known for hosting large family holiday gatherings. Sandra was a loving mother and proud grandmother.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, George “Pep” Maddox; two sisters, Janie Shafer and Robbie Chatman; and special friend Shirley Coleman.
She is survived by two sons, Monty Coleman of Searcy and Jason Coleman (Amy) of Searcy. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Luke and Olivia Coleman of Reno, Nev., and Campbell, Cash and Thomas Flint Coleman of Searcy, Ark. Survivors also include the father of her children, James R. Coleman of Searcy, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at West Point Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial gift to Sparrow’s Promise, 208 E. Moore Ave. Searcy, AR 72143
Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.