Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican Address to the Nation from Little Rock following the State of the Union address Tuesday.
“Americans are still struggling from inflation, a border crisis, record crime and a failing school system. As House Republicans work to fix these problems in Congress with our Commitment to America, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is addressing them head on with her conservative agenda outside of Washington," Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in a news release. McCarthy made the announcement along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
"The youngest governor in America, Sarah is fighting on behalf of parents, small businesses and ordinary taxpayers. She is bringing new ideas for a changing future, while also applying the wisdom of the past, including from the leadership of her father, Mike. She is a servant-leader of true determination and conviction. I’m thrilled Sarah will share her extraordinary story and bold vision for a better America on Tuesday. Everyone, including President [Joe] Biden, should listen carefully.”
Sanders thanked the Republican leaders for the chance to address viewers nationwide.
“I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats," Sanders said. "We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America — to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all."
Sanders is the 47th governor of Arkansas. Inaugurated on Jan. 10, she is the first woman to serve as governor of the state and is currently the youngest governor in the country. Previously, Sanders served White House press secretary from 2017-19. Sanders was only the third woman — and the first mom — to ever hold the job of White House press secretary.
Sanders is a graduate of Little Rock Central High and Ouachita Baptist University. She lives in Little Rock with her husband, Bryan, their children Scarlett, Huck, and George, and their golden retriever, Traveler.
