Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews and support equipment and personnel from the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade to state active duty to assist the Louisiana National Guard as it combats wildfires across the state.
The UH-60 Black Hawk crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday and were requested to be in Louisiana until Tuesday. Conditions on the ground will dictate if they have to stay longer. The crews will operate out of the Alexandria Esler Regional Airport, La.
The governor of Louisiana has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires developing in the following parishes: Beauregard, Sabine, and Vernon. The Louisiana National Guard requested assistance through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact with the Arkansas National Guard.
Total support includes two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and eight crew members; two Bambi Buckets to transport water; two Humvees; and one ground maintenance team consisting of four personnel.
