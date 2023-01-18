Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday that she will appoint Jamol Jones to the Arkansas Parole Board.
Jones’ appointment will expire Jan. 14, 2030, and he will be replacing Jerry Riley.
“Today, I am appointing former police officer and Army veteran Jamol Jones to serve on the Parole Board,” Sanders said. “I am confident that he will work to ensure violent, repeat offenders are kept off the streets while also providing opportunities for those in prison to see positive behavioral change by focusing on mental health, faith-based programs and workforce skills. His prior law enforcement experience makes him a clear choice to take on this important role, and I look forward to working together as we empower Arkansans with a safer, stronger state.”
About Jamol Jones
Jamol L. Jones is an Army veteran and a former police officer with the U.S. Department of Defense, Benton Police Department and most recently, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
At the Department of Veterans Affairs, Jamol was a corporal assigned to the patrol and training divisions. He trained the department in defensive tactics, use of force, low and high-risk traffic stops, and physical fitness.
He is a native of Benton and a graduate of Benton High School, Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in Camden. Jamol and his wife and children are members of the First Pentecostal Church of North Little Rock where they serve in various capacities of ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.