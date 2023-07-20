Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.