The city of Russellville will kick off the 2024 solar eclipse countdown at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Depot Park as it tries to set a world record for the most moon pies eaten at once.
Searcy, Russellville and other Arkansas cities are in the path of totality for next year's eclipse.
Midday sunshine will turn instantly to the darkness of night and the air will cool perhaps 15 degrees and a slight breeze will blow as in the cool of night on April 8, 2024, only one year from now.
The moon, moving eastward about its own diameter each hour, will slowly pass directly in front of the bright sun overhead shortly after noon and block its light out nearly entirely for over four minutes – one of the longest total solar eclipses in North American history.
The total solar eclipse will be the longest ever seen by residents of the USA and will pass directly over Arkansas as the moon moves over the sun, creating nighttime darkness at midday.
Throughout Arkansas communities, civic leaders, landowners and entrepreneurs are readying for the eclipse that will darken the landscape below in a huge circular shadow that will move from southwest to northeast over Arkansas — and nearly dead center over many towns from across the 75-mile wide totality path as it sweeps over our state, including Searcy. This will be the most dramatic total eclipse of the sun that anyone today will ever experience in their lifetimes on American soil.
It will also be the longest totality experienced in the USA, well over four minutes of darkness and almost twice as long as most have ever experienced.
Arkansas is expected to see an influx of visitors in the hundreds of thousands, some estimate perhaps over one million, for the week, prior and festivities and viewing communities are being set up throughout The Natural State. Visitors will begin arriving likely on Thursday, April 4, and most will remain in place until the day after the eclipse, April 9.
The eclipse is nearly central — meaning that it will be longest in duration — over Mena, Conway County, from Petit Jean Mountain, through Morrilton and up past Birdtown in an angle that takes the shadow eventually over Clinton and across the northeastern part of the state and up into New England. The longest totality in Arkansas can be experienced in Birdtown at four minutes and 17 seconds.
The great migration of eclipse chasers is nothing to take lightly: during the 2017 total solar eclipse that passed from Washington/Oregon just north of Arkansas and eventually into South Carolina saw tens of millions of people take to the skies from whatever small foothold that they might find along the path.
Cities and towns were inundated with visitors, many caught totally unprepared for the massive number of people; water, medical supplies, sanitary facilities and certainly lodging was suddenly in short supply. People who did not have pre-arrangements for lodging and a small spot of ground from which to view the eclipse in 2017 were forced to simply stop along the roadways, sleep in their cars and ultimately end up in a nationwide traffic jam that took two days to clear.
On the other hand, businesses and creative retailers brought in billions of dollars in revenue from eclipse items, food sales, motel rooms and anything related to the event. That will happen in Arkansas for those who are prepared.
A solar eclipse occurs at least once somewhere on Earth each year. The geometry of a solar eclipse is simply the moon moving between the Earth and the sun; both appear the same size from Earth. The instant that the moon completely covers the sun, all light of the sky disappears, stars come out and it is virtual nighttime for only a short span of time.
This event can be captured on any camera.
For more information, visit Solar Eclipse 2024 Arkansas on Facebook or the Arkansas Sky Observatories page.
