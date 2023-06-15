Rudolph “Lefty” Amann, 98, of Bald Knob, Ark., passed away on June 12, 2023, following a brief illness.
Rudolph was born on Sept. 12, 1924, to Peter Isidor Amann and Lula Genettie Clark of Weiner, Ark. Rudolph is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patsy Ruth Grady Amann; a son, Steven (Marilyn) Amann; as well as older brothers, Ivan and Alvin Amann. He is survived by a twin brother, Ralph Amann of Fort Wayne, Ind., as well as a daughter, Susan (Tim) Amann Edwards; sons, Bryan (Dan), Eric (Liz) and Jeff; eight grandchildren, Johnny Brinkley, Jonah (Jaime) Brinkley, Joel (Tiffiney) Brinkley, Lucas Amann, Leanne Amann, Lindsay (Matt) Amann Adams, Jordyn (Marcus) Amann Pate and Sydney Amann; seven great-grandchildren, Ashtyn (Chad) Ratton, Colby Brinkley, Keenan (Morgan) Brinkley, McKenzie Brinkley, Mason (Ashtyn) Brinkley, Chloe Brinkley and Kyah (Drew) Brinkley; and one great-great-grandchild, Baylon Brinkley.
Rudolph Amann was born into humble surroundings at home on his family farm just outside of Weiner, Ark. His father could count on his sons to help work the land and care for the animals, but Rudolph also took his education seriously and was a graduate of Weiner High School in 1942. Rudolph felt a need to do his part in the war effort and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces at Arkansas's Camp Robinson in 1943. His Radiomen, Mechanic and Gunner training on B-17 and B-29 bombers occurred in Sioux Falls, S.D., Yuma, Ariz., and many other locations around the U.S. At the conclusion of WWII, Rudolph’s military service ended in 1946.
The GI Bill was instrumental in the ability of many young people to further their education and Lefty was no exception. He was very proud to be able to continue his studies in Physical Education at Arkansas State College in Jonesboro. Lefty excelled in sports, specifically baseball, where he pitched for the ASU Indians. After graduation in 1949, Lefty’s baseball career would continue for a couple of years as a pitcher in the Chicago White Sox farm club system for the Seminole, Okla., "Oilers" of the Sooner State League as well as the Hot Springs "Bathers" of the Cotton States League. Rudolph decided to settle down with his growing family and pursue a coaching and school administration career. After one semester at Hickory Ridge HS, Lefty accepted a position of Coach and Assistant HS Principal at his hometown school in Weiner, where he proudly served for 13 years. In 1962, Rudolph accepted the role of school Superintendent at Grubbs, Ark., where he would remain from 1962-1966. In 1966, Rudolph took his wealth of knowledge and talents to Bradford, Ark., where he served as school Superintendent for 17 years. During his tenure, several new buildings were added to the school’s campus. After a brief retirement, Lefty would return to Bradford to spend five years as the elementary school principal, and was honored with a new school library bearing his name. Rudolph was a proud veteran, an extremely gifted athlete, an education advocate and a respected public servant, but above all, he was a dedicated family man.
Rudolph has donated his time and efforts to an array of local organizations in the community, including the Lions Club, American Legion, White County School Board Association and Senior Olympics. He was a longtime active member of the Bald Knob United Methodist Church. Rudolph’s hobbies included golfing at the Bald Knob Country Club, where he and Pat were members, and he was an accomplished songwriter.
Visitation was held on Friday, June 16 at Powell Funeral Home, 1272 Arkansas Highway 367 North, Bald Knob, AR 72010 (501) 724-3201. Interment to follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
