Roy Lee Flowers, 86, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center in Searcy. He was born Nov. 3, 1934, in El Paso, Ark., to the late Avery and Mattie Flowers.
Roy proudly served in the United States National Guard and then the United States Navy. He was a skilled welder working on airplane parts at RHOR in San Diego. He then went on to becoming a demolition welder at the nuclear facility in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Roy was a man who worked hard his entire life and 22 years ago, he decided to retire and return to Searcy, where he was raised.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 21 years, Rose Charlene Flowers; two daughters, Stacy Ludwig (Steve) and Robin Anderson; one son, Rodney Hardin; eight grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews; two sisters, Hazel English and Mary Cargile (Bob); and one brother, Billy Flowers (Joyce).
In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by one son, Tim Flowers; grandparents, John and Addie Westbrook; one brother, Herman Flowers; one sister, Sue Roetzel; one great-granddaughter; one brother-in-law, Dale English; and bonus mom, Verda Flowers.
Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral Services will start at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10. at Searcy McEuen Chapel with burial following at Antioch Cemetery. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share A Memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.