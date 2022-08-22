The Rose Bud Ramblers were one of the first area teams to delve into the world of 8-man football, and with the concept ever increasing in popularity as more and more smaller schools move to the format, Ramblers head coach Derek Wofford is hoping the 2022 season will further establish his team in anticipation of an increased level of competition as more teams sign on.
“The game is going to be based off the O-line,” Wofford said. “We will basically be a team that runs clock. Run the ball, try to get three yards a carry. Every once in a while have a pass thrown in there, but the O-line is going to dictate the offense. Defensively, we're just trying to keep them off the edge.”
Junior Angel Jasso will anchor the offensive line at center while senior Brayden Sherwood comes in at right guard. Wofford noted that Sherwood and fellow senior Garrett Reeder at right tackle are the two most seasoned of his linemen. Senior Juan Estrada will start at left guard. If there were an award for best name in all of high school football it would potentially go to junior left tackle Timber Wolf, which is not a nickname. Wolf is one of a number of players playing football for the first time, and will also most likely be Rose Bud's place kicker.
Junior Bryce Walls leads the offense as starting quarterback, and is effective in both the passing game and running game. Sophomore Garrett Bradshaw comes in at running back in his first year of organized football.
“He's just a really tough kid,” Wofford said of Bradshaw. “And he's already catching on. He did real well for us at team camp, so I'm excited to see what he can do. He runs the ball really hard. We will have a combination of kids who have played and kids who have not played, but it's coming together.”
Junior Brayden Reedy is also new to the gridiron, but Wofford said his speed and overall athleticism has already catapulted him to top receiver for the Ramblers. Sophomore Glenn Hunkapillar will also be a primary receiver.
Reeder and Sherwood are the two main down linemen on defense. Senior Gavin Hile will start at middle linebacker, and is another player coming out for football for the first time. Bradshaw and Reedy will make up the outside linebackers, with Derek Duffel also in the linebacker rotation.
Hunkapiller and junior Nick Holeman will handle duties at the cornerback spots, while Walls will cover the safety position and will also punt.
The Ramblers will open the season against Brinkley, a team which poses a problem in terms of speed. While Wofford said his team will not be able to outrun many of its opponents, he is counting on good fundamentals and better discipline to win out on Friday nights with the hope that opponents will be forced into mistakes.
“Defensively, we're just going to make it where if you score on us, you're going to have to earn it,” Wofford said. “Hopefully, in the meantime, they will find a way to hurt themselves.”
Wofford opted to not have a scrimmage game due to the rule that 8-man teams can only have 10 total games for the season, including scrimmages. That will allow the Ramblers to have eight regular-season games and save two games for potential playoff and championship games.
Rose Bud will face one of its toughest challenge in its 8-Man Large Conference schedule during Week 2 when the Ramblers travel to Fountain Lake, a team picked by many to win it all. Wofford said there are many unknowns in terms of which teams are expected to be contenders, but did mention Subiaco Academy as a potentially tough team, as well as Genoa Central. Marshall, Cutter-Morning Star, Cedar Ridge and Mountain View make up the remainder of the conference.
“There are just certain formations you can't use because you don't have enough kids,” Wofford said. “It's still football, it's just formational stuff is the big thing. The rules are all pretty much the same.”
