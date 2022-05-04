Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.