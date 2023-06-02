Many residents turn to search engines when looking for quick answers to their questions. But scammers are highly aware of these search habits, and plot ways to take advantage of customers’ trust in online resources, according to Entergy Arkansas, which says its customers should only depend on information from Entergy’s sites to conduct business.
One online scam is duping customers with a website and phone number that look legitimate, but it’s actually luring customers into a trap, the energy company warns. When customers use the incorrect phone numbers they find online to pay their bills, the bad actors make fraudulent charges. And in some instances, the scammers also have used the victim’s information to establish an account with Entergy, resulting in multiple charges to the person’s bank account.
Customers can call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative to create an account or to inquire about their current account. Customers also can go directly to www.entergy.com for links to stop, start or move service, pay their bill or access other account management programs.
“Unfortunately, scammers have sophisticated tactics to gain access to your personal information and can cause real harm if they are successful. We will continue to report these scams to the appropriate authorities, but we want our customers to remain vigilant,” said Ventrell Thompson, Entergy Arkansas customer service vice president. “We urge customers to never share any of their personal information with anyone without first verifying the source.”
Entergy Arkansas provided some tips to help protect personal information from scammers:
- Do not use unauthorized payment methods. Customers should only use authorized payment options that are provided on www.myEntergy.com to make a bill payment transaction.
- Never give out banking information by email or phone. Entergy does not demand banking information by email or phone or force customers to provide this information to a representative as their only option.
- Don’t pay any Entergy bill with a gift card, cash reload card, wiring money or cryptocurrency. Entergy does not demand or accept gift cards like iTunes or Amazon, cash reload cards like MoneyPak, Vanilla or Reloadit, or cryptocurrency like bitcoin.
- While far less common than other scams, in-person imposters have been known to pose as utility workers and go door-to-door. In most instances, the scammers claim they need access to the customer's property to provide repairs, offer free inspections or to get power back on first following an outage or disconnect for an upfront payment. Entergy will contact customers via phone or provide written notice if it needs to access their property for any reason. Its employees also will be clearly identified with branded uniforms and badges. If unsure, call Entergy to verify that a service representative should be on site. Entergy also will never demand or accept payment at the door to reconnect power.
Customers who believe they are a victim of a scam are encouraged to notify the proper authorities, such as police, the state attorney general’s office or the Better Business Bureau. Anyone who believes their Entergy account has been affecte should call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative. For more information, visit entergy.com/scams.
