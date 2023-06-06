A research team at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock recently received an award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute to help launch an alliance of Arkansas organizations that provide services to women who have been incarcerated.
According to research, justice-involved women commonly suffer from chronic physical and mental health conditions that are exacerbated by incarceration and often go unaddressed after they are released. Yet, there is little research on best practices to meet their needs, even though the number of incarcerated women in the U.S. has grown over 700 percent in the past several decades.
The two-year, $250,000 funding award through the Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Award program was given to Dr. Melissa Zielinski, director of UAMS’ Health and the Legal System Lab, who, along with a team that includes Dr. Katy Allison of UAMS and Dr. April Bachrodt of Magdalene Serenity House, will use the funds to build the Women’s Justice-Health Alliance.
Members of the WJHA will build capacity to do research on justice-involved women’s health together and will develop research priorities that will drive applications for research funding in the future. The team’s efforts will be overseen by a community advisory board of eight women who have been incarcerated.
Women released from prisons and jails face many barriers when trying to access quality health care, according to Zielinski, including cost and lack of insurance and transportation to an unfamiliarity with the resources available to them. Finding services in more rural areas is also a challenge. But, Zielinski says, the question is “where to start?”
“We’re going to spend the next two years doing a lot of preparatory work to learn what the priorities of this community are and how we can come together to do research to learn how to best achieve them,” said Zielinski.
Potential partners in the alliance will include academic and professional organizations, advocacy groups, community non-profits, health-service providers, religious ministries and state agencies. Zielinski and her team already have one partner in the alliance, Magdalene Serenity House, a residential recovery program in Fayetteville, which is co-leading the project.
The team plans to focus on recruiting many more partners to the alliance by the end of July. “Then we’ll get together and talk about what we want to do,” Zielinski said.
One of the priorities of the project will be conducting interviews with the organizations and the women they serve, she added. “We’ll come up with a research agenda based on those interviews.”
PCORI is a Washington, D.C.-based independent nonprofit authorized by Congress to fund comparative clinical effectiveness research.
