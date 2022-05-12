Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.