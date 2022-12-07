BALD KNOB — Lights-out shooting propelled Rose Bud to a runaway 74-49 victory over Bald Knob in the 3A-6 Conference opener at Bulldog Arena on Tuesday night. The Ramblers, now 5-3, ran up a 22-12 lead over the host Bulldogs (4-4, 0-1) in the first quarter and led 46-25 at the half on their way to securing the conference road win.
Senior guard Jace Goodwin led the Ramblers with 25 points, with 23 points for Rece Hipp. Jared Wray had 9 points and junior forward Bryce Walls finished with 8 points. For Bald Knob, junior guard Micah Story led with 14 points.
“We did shoot well, but I was really proud of how well the guys came out and defended,” Ramblers coach Bradley Moss said. “We kind of struggled last week, we gave up 60 and 70 points in two losses. We came out, and we gave up 49 tonight, and you can win a lot of games giving up 49.”
Hipp converted two points off a steal to give the Ramblers an early 10-4 lead with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter, and stretched the advantage to 15-6 one minute later with a trey from the top of the key. Hipp also added insult to injury when he hit a 30 footer at the halftime buzzer and converted a free throw for a four-point play going into the locker room.
“We can be tough to guard at times as long as we’re playing well defensively,” Moss said. “We’ve had some really good wins and some really tough losses. Hopefully, this kind of righted the ship a little bit and we can go beat a good Pangburn team on Friday night and get things going in the right direction.”
The Bulldogs will host Helena tonight, while the Ramblers will host Pangburn on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.