Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Periods of freezing rain early...mixing with rain in the afternoon. Some icing possible. High 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Light rain and freezing rain in the evening...then some clearing overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.