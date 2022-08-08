Preparing ground for merry-go-round
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
- Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans
- Misfired rockets may have killed over a dozen in Gaza battle
- Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal end, produce 'final text'
- China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan
- US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine
- Major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years begins
- Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
Most Popular
Articles
- House of Three owners: 'We had no intention of raising any type of storm'
- Searcy School District to use ID program to make sure kids on right bus, get off at right stop
- Another effort being made to get Amtrak to make rail stop in Bald Knob
- Bald Knob school officials say millage increase needed now to take advantage of state partnership funds to build new elementary, relocate power lines
- Searcy's seven school resource officers participate in safety tabletop and scenarios
- Bids to tear down 1920s hotel in Bald Knob range from $3,500 to $7,000
- Harding Academy gets $7,389 from A&P Commission to fund robotics event
- Searcy High School football coach set for trial July 26 on misdemeanor charges including stalking, assault
- Rolling Meadows neighbors upset that there's 'nursing home in our subdivision'
- Bald Knob Animal Shelter ordered to euthanize dogs, offering free adoptions with approved applications
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.