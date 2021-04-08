Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.