Searcy police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Searcy Mart at 401 N. Maple St. around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night.
Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells told The Daily Citizen that a store employee reported a light-skinned Black male entered the store demanding money and reaching for a firearm in his waistband.
“At the time of the report, it was unclear how much money was stolen,” Wells said.
This is the second robbery in a month at the store. The first one occurred Feb. 6, when two men entered the store shortly before midnight demanding money while brandishing a firearm. Wells said one suspect was described as a taller Black male and the other one as shorter and lighter-skinned. One arrest has been made in the Feb. 6 robbery.
“Both robberies are ongoing investigations and we expect more arrest(s) to be made,” Wells said.
Anyone with information about either robbery should contact the department's Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 279-1038.
