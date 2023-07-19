The Searcy Police Department is looking to return stolen property from storage units to its rightful owners.
Lt. Todd Wells told The Daily Citizen that the department is seeking the public's help regarding the property taken from units in and around the Searcy area.
“These thefts have occurred over the past nine months,” Wells said. “If you have had a storage unit break-in during this time frame, and you have not made a report with our department, please contact us to do so at (501) 268-3531. If property was stolen out of your unit, please be able to provide and accurate description of it so we can ensure that we are returning it to the correct owner, if we have it.”
Wells said those who have already made a report regarding a storage unit break-in over the past nine months, should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 279-1038 and ask to speak to the detective assigned to their case. “We will also be contacting known victims as we go through the property over the coming weeks.”
