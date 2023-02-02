The Old State House Museum will host a panel discussion examining the life and history of Henry Glover on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m.=2 p.m. at 300 W. Markham St. in Little Rock.
Panelists will reflect on the history and impact of the Arkansas musician, composer, producer, arranger and publisher. Although Glover’s work is not widely known, he is credited with blending the sounds of country and R&B in the 1940s, considered vital to the rise of rock ‘n’ roll in the mid-1950s.
Panelists include:
Stephen Koch — journalist and author, writer/host of “Arkansongs,” heard on public radio across Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas;
Sherry Glover Thompson — daughter of Henry Glover;
Steven Kroon — professional musician from Harlem, N.Y., who grew up in the same Harlem neighborhood as Henry Glover;
Chris Richardson — pop music archaeologist and creator of “Zero to 180,” a music history blog that spotlights under-recognized artists.
Tickets to the event are $10, available online, and include a box lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.