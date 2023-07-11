A Searcy couple has been arrested following the overdose death of a Searcy 26-year-old.
The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force and Searcy Police Department detectives began investigating the woman’s death Sunday, and developed Leroy and Tara Sanders as the suspects who sold the fentanyl that “ultimately caused her death,” Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said in a news release.
They also were developed as suspects in another fentanyl-related death that occurred Feb 12, Hernandez said, that time involving a male victim.
They were arrested Monday, with Leroy Sanders III preliminarily charged with aggravated death by delivery, an unclassified felony, and delivery of fentanyl, a class Y felony. Tara Sanders also has been preliminarily charged with aggravated death by delivery, delivery of fentanyl and furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility, a class B Felony.
At the time of their arrests, Leroy and Tara Sanders were out on bond for previous arrests on trafficking fentanyl charges.
Although Hernandez expressed sympathy for the victims and their families, he told The Daily Citizen, “I’m just glad to get some of our fentanyl dealers off the street hopefully for a very, very long time.”
