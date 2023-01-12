On Thursday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she will appoint Caleb Osborne to serve as Division of Environmental Quality director and chief administrator of Environment.
“From the free-flowing waters of the Buffalo River to the rolling hills of the Ozark Mountains, Arkansas is proud to be the Natural State and enjoy clean air, land, and water,” Sanders said. “We must continue to responsibly protect these precious resources – which is why I am proud to be appointing Caleb Osborne ... . Together, with Secretary of Energy and Environment Shane Khoury, we will keep our state beautiful for generations of Arkansans to enjoy.”
Osborne said he believes that the Division of Environmental Quality "plays a crucial role in maintaining the beautiful natural environment and precious resources that make Arkansas the Natural State."
“I am grateful to Gov. Sanders for giving me the opportunity to join with Secretary Khoury and the talented team at E&E in the vital work of protecting and enhancing our environment in a manner that promotes a vibrant economy and provides an exceptional quality of life for all Arkansans," he said.
Khoury said she has known Osborne "for several years" and is "excited to work closely with him in his new role."
"With his tremendous experience and breadth of knowledge, I am confident that he will be an invaluable asset to the Department of Energy and Environment and play an integral role in protecting our environment for the well-being of all Arkansans while promoting economic and resource development,” Khoury said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.