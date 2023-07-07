In February, I joined hundreds of educators in Little Rock, stepping outside of my comfort zone to oppose the LEARNS Act. The act’s rushed drafting process behind closed doors and devoid of crucial input from educators or the general public was concerning. This disregard compelled me to take action.

Why do educators continue to be blamed for the failed educational policies enacted by unaccountable politicians who lack the necessary expertise to create sound policies for schools? Why are educators excluded from discussions while shaping educational policies? These questions compelled me to testify before the House Education Committee where I emphasized two key concerns: the lack of educator consultation during the drafting of education-related bills and the persisting obsession with high-stakes testing within the LEARNS Act.

Trevor McGarrah is a computer science teacher at Searcy High School and testified in front of the House Education Committee in February about the LEARNS Act.

