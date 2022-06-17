Big-time!
That's my reaction to the fifth annual Arkansas Country Music Awards show staged recently on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.
I loved everything about this show that showcases Arkansas talent, and folks, there is more than plenty of it. As a matter of fact, I told a friend in the lobby at the conclusion of this three-hour show that seemed to fly by, "They ought to take this show on the road ... this is better than anything in Branson right now!"
The capacity crowd was treated to a mix of incredible Arkansas talent, complemented by some well-known national folks that blew my socks off.
Not too deep into the proceedings, Heath Saunders showed why he is the first recipient of this event signed to a major label recording contract with a memorable presentation of "God Bless the Workin' Man."
The Arkansas acts that really impressed me were many, including the likes of David Adam Byrnes, who won the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award as well as Top Male Vocalist showing why with his version of "One Honky Tonk Town." The colorful Lance Carpenter walked away with Country Artist of the Year honors, while the Young Artist of the Year winner Sylamore Special almost stole the show.
Composed of five energetic teenagers, their rousing performance made me think of a former co-worker whom I used to argue with (good-naturedly) about bluegrass. He loved it, and I'd take the other side just to argue. He's gone now, but he'd be telling me "I told you so" if he heard I was liking bluegrass.
Female Vocalist of the Year Mae Estes is on a fast-moving train to stardom and wiped the crowd out with her rocking new single, "Thinkin Bout Cheatin'." The country music world is going to hear more and more about this stunning young lady (and soon, too).
Conway's Erin Enderlin took yet another win for Songwriter of the Year. You could have heard a pin drop across Reynolds Hall as she performed her emotional new single "Ain't In No Hurry" accompanied by fiddler extraordinaire Cliff Prowse.
Also, Grace Stormont came in and walked away with two awards.
The national acts who were present to participate in the Lifetime Achievement Awards all took their turns at blowing me away. I list Allen Frizzell here first because I've always been such a fan of his brother, Lefty's, music. Allen was more than up to the task despite a major health scare a month earlier. Perryville's Shawn Camp came in to join in the Lefty segment and later saluted another Achievement winner, the great Mark Wright.
Camp had a soulful presentation of "Today My World Slipped Away." The very beautiful Lee Ann Womack, came from Nashville to also honor Wright with her iconic "The Dance." It was stunningly quiet across Reynolds Hall while Lee Ann performed her signature song.
The other two Lifetime Achievement honorees were also popular choices with the audience. Jason Coleman gave a stirring version of his grandfather, Floyd Cramer's, classic "Last Date." Jason also introduced his grandmother who talked sweetly of the love she had for her late husband. The other Lifetime Achievement winner was Bob Robbins, the legendary DJ who recently passed away. His widow, children and grandchildren were on hand for the touching presentation.
Grand Ole Opry favorite Jeannie Seely was an award winner herself, taking home Song of the Year honors for "Yours" and also contributed to the Cramer segment with her rendition of the Skeeter Davis classic "End of the World," which Cramer had played on.
By the way, Seely was eligible to compete for Song of The Year since she wrote the song that was performed by two Arkansans.
Emcees Charles Haymes and Ashton Gill kept the show moving swiftly and never dragging. Haymes scored from the podium by "recognizing" a couple who was in the audience celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary. The host said the occasion was so special to the family "their 24-year-old son came for the occasion." Gill, meanwhile, smiles a lot and is one of those instantly likable people. They work well together.
I'm already looking forward to next year's show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.