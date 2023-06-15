All of us have our favorite comfort foods such as mac and cheese, pizza, beans and cornbread, etc. Now to go along with those comfort foods, I submit to you comfort movies. Probably none that fits that bill better than the great "Smokey and the Bandit."
I saw that classic again the other day, full of a cheeseburger and fries, but it was only this eighth or ninth showing where it all clicked for me bringing on my comfort movie designation.
Of course to earn the label, a comfort movie has to have comfort stars, to which I ask, "How can you have more comfortable stars than Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason, Sally Field, etc.?"
Although I love Gleason (and he is his usual hilarious self as "Smokey"), it was the surprise performance of Jerry Reed that put this one over the top for me. I say "surprise" although he didn't do a whole lot of comedic things I hadn't seen him do before in other movies and television shows. It was just his flawless pacing and ever-present smile that pushed this one across the finish line for me. Those and his beautiful singing voice, so perfect it almost stunned.
Of course, I was very aware of Jerry's comedic classics, including "When You're Hot, You're Hot," (which brought him one of his three Grammys) "Lord Mr. Ford," "She Got the Goldmine," etc.
But Jerry Reed is one of those rarities who can sing any kind of song and blow you away doing it, especially his wonderful cut of "Bandit" one of the best songs I've ever heard. And, of course, don't forget the movie's great title song, the great "East Bound and Down."
We lost Jerry Reed much too soon, but you can reacquaint yourself once again via the magic of video. Maybe complete your special evening with a couple of slices of your favorite pizza. That will make a total comfort night.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
