One challenge facing Gov. Asa Hutchinson as he contemplates running for president is that no one marches in the streets – particularly these days – calling for “restraint.”
That’s the word that best describes the theme of his on-stage interview Friday at the Texas Tribune Festival.
Hutchinson is a restrained man, and he practices restrained politics. The 71-year-old reflects the politics of President Ronald Reagan, who believed government was the problem but not that Democrats were the enemy.
Reagan changed politics by making a philosophical small-government argument, but he left himself room to maneuver. As Hutchinson noted, he didn’t mind making a deal if he could get most of what he wanted.
Hutchinson likewise has governed as a pragmatic conservative who has reduced taxes, and under him the number of state employees has shrunk 14 percent. But he hasn’t made cultural issues like abortion, gay and transgender rights and illegal immigration his focus. Sometimes he has sought to find a middle-ground, or more accurately middle-right ground, approach.
“We as Republicans need to be more restrained in how we’re approaching these issues,” Hutchinson told the Washington Examiner‘s David Drucker. “I think we have to address the cultural issues that are a concern to so many, but let’s do it consistent with our families, our communities, our faith-based organizations, our churches and our synagogues. That’s where you make a difference in your society, and it always isn’t a government solution, and I think we’re getting away from that some.”
The governor wants Republicans to focus on kitchen table issues, on solving problems, and not on the 2020 election. The party should remain culturally conservative, but to compete in states like Colorado and California, he said it also should emphasize its small government economic stance.
“The world of politics is a world of grayness,” he said. “I come from the Christian faith, and things are black and white, but when you get in the political arena and you apply principles to life and you have a diverse population, you know, it’s challenging. … But we are not debating enough how to constrain government, and to debate when should you use governmental power.”
How much of a market exists for a restrained government message these days? Many voters might agree taxes should be lower and the government smaller, but what’s driving today’s politics are culture war issues where people often want the government to take action in the direction they favor.
Actually, even those issues often have become secondary to scoring points by heaping scorn on the other side. Former President Donald Trump is a master of this, and he’s still the most likely Republican Party nominee for president in 2024.
Hutchinson said Trump’s failure to peacefully transfer power “crossed a line for me.” Asked if he would support him if he becomes the Republican nominee in 2024, he said, “I would think that our party and our country needs somebody different.”
Likewise, he said President Joe Biden has been controlled by the left, and he criticized his recent speech where he said Trump and many Republicans are a threat to American democracy. But Hutchinson also opposes when Biden’s detractors question his mental ability, saying he has “seemed sharp” when he’s met with him.
“It weakens our presidency, so I don’t like that,” he said.
Asked if a non-culture warrior like himself could get elected governor in today’s political climate, Hutchinson said he won 70 percent in the Republican primary in 2018 running against a Trump-like candidate.
“To me, it’s a lesson that you can’t give in to the loudest voices in the room,” he said. “You have to stand for your principles.”
If Hutchinson wants to be the Republican presidential nominee, he’ll have to do that, and let the chips fall where they may. No one’s marching in the streets these days calling for “restraint.” But maybe they’ll quietly vote for it.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
