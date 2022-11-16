Attorney General Leslie Rutledge along with five other states’ attorneys general got a win in federal court Monday. Whoever else won depends on your perspective.

The court victory came in the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where three judges issued a preliminary injunction against President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $10,000 or in some cases $20,000 in student loan debts for 43 million Americans.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

