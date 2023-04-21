Who has been making Arkansas law the past three months? Not that many attorneys, fewer accountants than there ought to be, a lot of people involved in business and real estate, three pastors and a professional wrestler.

That imperfect estimate is based on the biographies listed on the Arkansas Legislature’s website, plus some additional researching. A number of legislators have jobs and interests that placed them in more than one category.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.