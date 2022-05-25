The Southeastern Conference’s slogan at one time was, “It just means more.” Last week was a reminder that it more accurately might be, “It sometimes means too much.”
It all started when Alabama football coach Nick Saban told business leaders May 18 that “[Texas] A&M bought every player on their team.”
Saban was describing the changing realities of college football, where players can now make money off their names and fame under the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness (NIL) rules. This past recruiting season, A&M recruited the nation’s top-ranked class, with Alabama ranked second. It’s generally accepted that A&M’s boosters paid a lot of money to those players to come to A&M.
Legally, the NCAA is not a complete free-for-all yet. The schools are not allowed to directly pay the players, and the NCAA recently has clarified that rich boosters and the evolving “collectives” of boosters can’t actually pay recruits to come to a certain school.
In other words, the money is supposed to come afterward, which Saban was saying should be the case but hasn’t been happening at A&M. But there can be a gray area between a promise and an expectation.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher did not appreciate Saban’s remarks, to put it lightly. He refused to accept a phone call Saban made to apologize. Instead, he called a press conference the next day where he defended his program and attacked Saban personally. Fisher was an assistant under Saban when the two coached at LSU.
Saban expressed regret about singling out A&M but held firm to his comments about the current situation being unsustainable. So now, the most must-see-TV moment of the upcoming college football season will be Saban’s and Fisher’s post-game handshake, assuming there is one, on Oct. 8.
For the record, Arkansas plays Alabama the week before that game and Texas A&M the week before that.
No one knows where this is going to end, but certainly what once were supposedly (but often not really) amateur sports are now professional leagues. It’s going to be hard for the NCAA and its member institutions to continue selling the quaint idea that marquee players are playing for school and state pride and to get an education at that particular university.
Instead, many players will be making business decisions. Along with the NIL rules, they now can transfer once to another school without having to sit out a year. Like other professional athletes, they’ll be free agents looking for the best deal.
Some may mourn the end of amateur college sports, but they could not have survived in their previous form. Owners and management – the NCAA, athletic directors, university presidents, television networks – were colluding to keep their billions while limiting what the laborers could earn, even on their own time.
What the NCAA was doing started going out of style with the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890. As Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in an oft-quoted concurring opinion about these issues, “The NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America.”
That’s because in this country, people can make money off their own name and image, especially when other people are.
Free markets are based on what the market values. Americans have made it clear we value seeing which 18-year-olds are the best at throwing footballs and shooting basketballs. In fact, we value it a lot. We also value people who are good at promoting products and themselves, especially when those people are young, attractive and engaging.
Money follows values, so it will be difficult to police a system where athletes are paid to play but can’t be promised payment beforehand.
The reality is that when something means more – and especially when it means too much – somebody will pay for it, and somebody will get paid.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
