If a teenager in a movie had been sexually trafficked for years, and she escaped and then killed her former pimp as the music swelled, what would viewers think? Probably, “Good! The guy got what he deserved. I hope she finds true love and lives happily ever after.”
In real life, Sara Kruzan was sentenced at age 17 to life in prison with no possibility of parole.
That sentence followed a childhood that included being abused by her mother and being molested by her mother’s boyfriends. The pimp started grooming her with gifts when she was 11 and then told her when she was 13 that he was ready to “collect on my investment.” He raped her and then prostituted her from ages 13 to 16. She escaped and then, a few days later, killed him after a boyfriend’s uncle threatened to kill her and her mother if she didn’t.
The defense was not allowed to present these details at her trial, where she was convicted. She served 19 years and seven months of her life sentence, during which time she earned a college degree. Then-California Gov. Jerry Brown allowed her release in 2013. Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom pardoned her.
While Kruzan’s story has a happy ending, or at least a happy present, young sex trafficking victims are still subject to unjust sentences.
Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., is trying to make that system a little more just. On July 20, he and three other members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced the Child Sex Crimes Victims Protection Act.
The bill would not give young people the right to kill without consequences. Instead, it would simply let juveniles who commit crimes against their abusers serve less than that crime’s mandatory minimum sentence, and let courts suspend any part of the sentence.
Westerman told me the bill would add some balance to the out-of-balance justice system. Kruzan, he said, has “had a lot of her life stolen from her, and then she acts out against her abuser, and then you would think it would be a system that would try to help her and rehabilitate her, but she found herself in prison, sentenced to life without the chance of parole.”
Westerman introduced what was known as “Sara’s Law” shortly after meeting Kruzan in 2019. He introduced it again in 2021. He was one of four House members to reintroduce it July 20. The others are all Democrats, including Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., who serves on the House Natural Resources Committee that Westerman chairs.
One Republican plus three Democrats is not a party combination I often see in press releases from Arkansas’ congressional delegation. Westerman said he expects to get other Republicans on board.
“There’s a lot of things that those three Democrats and I don’t agree upon, and that’s fine,” he said. “We were elected to represent our constituents. But when it comes to this issue, it’s common ground that we can work together on.”
Congress is such a mess these days that it’s hard for it to pass anything. Many bills are folded into huge “omnibus” bills that cover a lot of subjects.
But Westerman said Republican House members are trying to avoid “Christmas tree bills” that are passed at year’s end with a lot of legislative ornaments. He said he rebuffed efforts through his committee to decorate the recently passed National Defense Authorization Act with non-defense items.
The bill must pass the House and the Senate, where there’s interest but no draft legislation written. Westerman acknowledged an uphill climb remains.
“It’s just getting an act of Congress. You know how the old saying goes, Steve,” he said, noting the bill nevertheless has bipartisan support with real-life victims who can tell their stories.
Again, it would not allow sex trafficking victims to murder the adults who traumatized them, as much as one might think that’s justified. It simply would let courts take that trauma into account when sentencing a juvenile. They wouldn’t have to imprison a young person for life after a sex trafficker had already imprisoned them during their childhood.
This should be a no-brainer. In fact, I’m not seeing how anyone could be opposed to this, except the sex traffickers.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
