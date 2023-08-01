If a teenager in a movie had been sexually trafficked for years, and she escaped and then killed her former pimp as the music swelled, what would viewers think? Probably, “Good! The guy got what he deserved. I hope she finds true love and lives happily ever after.”

In real life, Sara Kruzan was sentenced at age 17 to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.