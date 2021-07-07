The state of Arkansas is running a record budget surplus. The federal government has been running record budget deficits. This is not a coincidence.
The state finished the fiscal year with a $945.7 million surplus — more than twice its previous high of $409.3 million in 2007, as reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Combined with other savings, the state now has $1.17 billion in reserves.
The surplus occurred for several reasons, not the least of which is all the borrowed money the federal government has been pouring into the state, and into all other states, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
How much money has been coming into Arkansas? Schools and the Department of Education have received or will receive nearly $2 billion in new, one-time money to spend on COVID-related expenses over several years. And that’s just one area of government.
Uncle Sam’s generosity with our grandchildren’s money isn’t the only reason the state is so far in the black. Because of COVID, the state last year moved its tax payment deadline from April to July, meaning taxes were paid in this last fiscal year that would have been paid in the previous one. The state also began collecting internet sales taxes in 2019, one year before online sales surged during the pandemic. That was good timing. And to their credit, lawmakers budgeted conservatively under the assumption that the COVID recession would be worse than it was.
Now, tax cuts are almost a certainty. After cutting the top income rates from 6.9 percent to 5.9 percent, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is planning to call a special session later this year to cut them again, to 5.5 percent over two years. The Democrat-Gazette reported Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Beebe, co-chairman of the Joint Budget Committee, saying lawmakers are trying to determine “what’s the real economy.” That’s prudent.
As for the future, there’s been talk about phasing out the income tax altogether. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin pushed the idea when he was running for governor; he’s running for attorney general now instead. The two remaining Republican candidates for governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, have expressed support for the idea.
Nine states don’t have a state income tax, including neighbors Tennessee and Texas, and there’s the thought that people, particularly rich ones, will consider that fact when they decide where to locate their homes and businesses.
To abolish or significantly cut the state income tax, Arkansas would have to either raise other taxes — property or sales — and/or make major cuts in spending. It can’t rely on all this federal money forever.
That’s because at the same time Arkansas’ bank account is bursting, Uncle Sam is breaking the bank. The Congressional Budget Office last week released its latest projections showing the federal government will spend $3 trillion this year that it does not have. Budget deficits over the next decade will total $12.1 trillion, which may be optimistic.
The national debt — the accumulation of all yearly budget deficits over time — had not even reached $3 trillion in 1989. That means the U.S. government will create as much debt in one fiscal year as it had by the end of the nation’s first 200. On July 1, the debt was nearly $28.5 trillion.
Here’s another way to look at $3 trillion: It’s roughly $9,000 for every American alive today. So whenever anyone marvels at the economy’s performance during the pandemic, including Arkansas’ record-setting budget surpluses, remember how much of the economy is being propped up with borrowed money.
Arkansas’ lawmakers in particular should keep that in mind. The budget surplus is partly the result of some good policymaking, but Arkansas also won the lottery — getting money it didn’t really earn. Like all lottery winners, it must decide what to do with its newfound wealth.
When you don’t really know what that is, the prudent thing to do is to save most of it.
