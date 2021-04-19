Major college sports are becoming more professional and less hypocritical as athletes have more options and therefore more power.
In Arkansas, the House and Senate have passed a bill that will let college athletes profit from their name, voice, signature, photograph and likeness. They can have an agent, too.
Legislative committees heard testimony from University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, football coach Sam Pittman and basketball coach Eric Musselman. Musselman is a big deal right now, and a wealthier man, after the Hogs finished the season ranked No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches poll.
Among their arguments was that the Razorbacks would struggle to compete for recruits without the bill. It passed with only one representative and one senator voting no.
At the national level, news outlets reported this week that the NCAA will let major college football, basketball, baseball and hockey players transfer schools and immediately play, rather than sit out a year. That opportunity will be available to those athletes one time in their college career. Athletes in other sports already were able to transfer and play immediately. So were those in those aforementioned sports who had already graduated, which is how the Razorbacks got themselves a pretty good quarterback last year.
The news comes as men’s college basketball has already entered an era of free agency. As of Thursday morning, 1,370 Division I men’s basketball players had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal allowing them to play for other schools, according to the website Verbal Commits. That’s getting close to a third of all players, and that’s before the new policy officially was announced.
That number includes two Razorbacks, Desi Sills of Jonesboro and Ethan Henderson of Little Rock, who you can’t blame for leaving. They should give themselves the best shot at furthering their careers, which could involve making a good living playing overseas if they don’t make it in the NBA. The Hogs’ best player, freshman Moses Moody of Little Rock, has declared for the NBA Draft after one year at Arkansas. At the same time, Musselman has already secured commitments from three highly touted transfer players, none from the state of Arkansas.
Changes like these were inevitable, and it’s surprising it took this long. College sports long ago stopped being an amateur interscholastics competition and instead became a huge entertainment industry that happened to be connected to institutions of higher learning. For those institutions, the business model is based on their teams winning. Musselman has done that, which is why he could sign a contract this week that will pay him $20 million over the next five years – plus more if he wins more.
But Musselman’s playing days are long since behind him. He needs players, and those players have options. With options come power. So they’re going to have to be enticed.
All of this means that the old college major sports model – coaches recruited high school athletes who played three or four years, officially unpaid – is history. Players will come and go, as coaches have done, and some will make real money openly, as coaches have done.
Particularly in basketball, gone are the days when we’ll regularly watch a core group of players mature and become the state’s favorite sons, as happened with Corliss Williamson and Scotty Thurman. Instead, will see new faces every year coming from somewhere else. Coaches will recruit players from other teams just as they recruit high school players now, and they’ll have to consider how to keep their current players happy – particularly if they want them to stay.
On the other hand, some basketball players may stay in school longer if they can make as much money doing car dealership commercials as they could playing overseas.
That’s what college sports is becoming. It will be different than it used to be. It will be more honest than what it’s been for a long time. Highly valued young athletes will more openly partake in the wealth they’ve been generating for others. They’ll be able to transfer more easily if it will give them a better chance to succeed. Meanwhile, the gap that already existed between the major programs and everyone else likely will widen.
Is it better? Doesn’t matter. It was inevitable. Welcome to the era of free agent college athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.