On election night Nov. 8, I’ll be closely watching a U.S. Senate race, but not the one in Arkansas.
We already know what will happen here, if 2022 plays out like every other election since 2014: Republican Sen. John Boozman will win with more than 60 percent of the vote.
Utah, on the other hand, is a lot more interesting. There, the contest is between two individuals: a Republican and an ex-Republican.
The Republican is the incumbent, Sen. Mike Lee, who is seeking a third term. The ex-Republican is Evan McMullin, a former CIA operative and Republican congressional staff member.
McMullin ran for president in 2016 when no one else volunteered to be the independent conservative alternative to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. In Utah, he won 21.5 percent of the vote, and nationally 731,991 people voted for him. He collected the votes of 13,176 Arkansans, or 1.17 percent of the state’s total.
He then co-founded the Renew America Movement, a conservative organization opposed to Trump that has merged with two other organizations to form the Forward Party.
McMullin is not affiliated with that party. Instead, he is running as an independent and pledges to remain independent if elected. Unlike the Senate’s two current independents, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, McMullin does not plan to caucus with either party. (They’re both Democrats in practice though not in name.)
McMullin is anti-Trump and anti-Trump-style politics. In a speech Wednesday, he said Trump falsely said the election was stolen while at the same time he was trying to steal the election. Lee, he said, had opposed Trump in 2016 – in fact, he voted for McMullin – but then became a Trump loyalist who tried to help him overturn that 2020 election.
McMullin spoke of his commitment “to the Constitution, to the rule of law, and to truth,” and he warned against authoritarian impulses gaining ground in the United States and around the world.
Sanders and King notwithstanding, it’s hard to get elected to anything as an independent, especially in these polarized days. But McMullin’s campaign released an internal poll this week showing him ahead, 47 percent-46 percent.
He’s in this position for several reasons, including his strong showing in that state in 2016. Utah, which is majority Mormon, has been less OK with Trump than other Republican states have been. (McMullin and Lee are both Mormons.) Earlier this year, McMullin was able to persuade the state’s Democrats not to field a candidate, making it a two-person race.
Now we’ll see what happens the rest of the way. Republicans probably can’t take control of the 50-50 Senate if they lose Lee’s seat, so expect the party to train its fire on McMullin in the coming days.
If McMullin does somehow win this election, he could simply be a lonely voice in the heavily partisan Senate for the next six years.
Or his win might actually make a difference. With the Senate deadlocked at 50-50, a handful of independent or at least solutions-oriented senators could hold the balance of power.
In his speech Wednesday, McMullin said that after the Sept. 11 attacks, he was already serving in the CIA and volunteered to deploy under cover in the Middle East and South Asia. In that capacity, he worked with diverse people with different backgrounds and beliefs.
“We were often asked to do the impossible, and our differences made us stronger, more effective, and helped keep us alive,” McMullin said. “And never once did one of us turn to the other before an operation and ask, ‘Before we do this, I need to know, which party do you belong to?’”
Could the Senate work a little more like that than it does now? It might have to start with one seat, and that one seat might represent Utah.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
