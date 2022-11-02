With nothing new to report about the major races, let’s turn our attention to some of the lower-profile state races – the ones that shouldn’t be on the ballot.
Few voters know the duties of the treasurer (state’s banker and manages the state’s investments), auditor (state’s CPA and payroll officer) and land commissioner (processes delinquent property tax payments; leases and permits minerals on state-owned lands). In fact, I had to research those offices in order to write this paragraph.
To further illustrate my point, do you know who the land commissioner is? It’s Tommy Land. That should be extremely easy to remember, but few of us think about that office until we see it on the ballot every four years.
These positions should be appointed by the governor, as their closest federal counterparts would be by the president. Likewise, so should the higher-profile attorney general, so we don’t have situations where Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sued to end Obamacare while Gov. Asa Hutchinson totally depended on it to balance his state budget.
Meanwhile, the lieutenant governor should either not exist or should run alongside the governor, like the vice president does with the president. If they were “yoked,” they would better work as a team once elected.
I’d like to get the secretary of state off the ballot, too, but I’m not sure how. Governors shouldn’t appoint the person responsible for tallying their votes. On the other hand, Secretary of State John Thurston will count the votes for his race this year. It’s hard to get more conflicted than that.
Voters aren’t dumb, but they’re being asked to do too much. We shouldn’t be human resource directors hiring bureaucratic functionaries across state government. We should be Arkansas’ board of directors who hire the CEOs – governors, county judges, mayors – and hold them accountable if they hire bad people.
Instead, knowing little about all these offices or the candidates, we base our decisions on the party label after their name, the title in front of it or the name itself. No offense to Charlie Daniels, but he surely was elected land commissioner, secretary of state and auditor partly because he shares a name with the guy who sang “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
This can be a problem because those offices, though low-profile, deserve thoughtful consideration.
Let’s take the treasurer’s race, where state Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, faces Democrat Pam Whitaker.
Lowery almost certainly will win because he’s a Republican, but he’s filed bankruptcy twice, most recently in 2017. That’s not an ideal background for someone applying to be the state’s banker and investment manager. He says his bankruptcies help him identify with Arkansans undergoing a hardship, but should it have taken two of them?
This doesn’t disqualify him, but it’s something to weigh alongside his other attributes, which include being an outspoken socially conservative legislator. He has said he will divest state funds from Wall Street firms that make investment decisions based on (liberal) environmental and social factors rather than maximizing the return on investment. He also told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he would divest from firms that divest from fossil fuels or have LGBT-inclusive hiring practices.
Whitaker worked for the IRS and for defense contractor General Dynamics and founded a nonprofit that encourages females to study science and math. She told the Democrat-Gazette she might divest from fossil fuels because the demand for electric cars could spell trouble for producers. Maybe, although Exxon just had its most profitable quarter ever.
That’s the treasurer’s race. In the auditor’s race, Republican Dennis Milligan, the current term-limited state treasurer, faces Democrat Diamond Arnold-Johnson and Libertarian Simeon Snow. Arnold-Johnson was arrested Friday for felony terroristic threatening, which was not her first run-in with the law. The Democratic Party responded by saying it didn’t recruit her and can’t prevent her from running.
Milligan was going to win this race anyway because he’s a Republican. I wish Arnold-Johnson the best, but as a member of Arkansas’ voting board of directors, I’m thinking Snow should come in second.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
