It’s been said before in this space – almost exactly a year ago, actually – that the state owes Frank Broyles a big thank-you for getting the University of Arkansas invited to the Southeastern Conference. This past few weeks’ events make it worth saying again.
Broyles, the longtime UA athletic director who died in 2017, in 1988 started moving the program into the SEC and out of the scandal-ridden, Texas-dominated Southwest Conference. By 1992, the UA was playing in the SEC. Three years later, the SWC disbanded.
The Razorbacks probably have lost more football games than they would have if they had landed somewhere easier – presumably but not certainly in what’s now the Big 12. The move also meant Arkansas has rarely played Texas, the team fans most love to beat.
But otherwise, moving to a strong, stable conference has been a huge win. For one, it’s netted the UA millions of extra dollars. Unlike many other colleges and universities, the athletic program is self-sustaining. It doesn’t require state funds or force students to pay athletic fees.
Since Arkansas and South Carolina joined the SEC in 1992, the league has grown slowly but – and this is important – contiguously. Member schools are all in adjoining states. Consistent with its name, they are located in the country’s southeastern quadrant and in only two time zones.
Now, Arkansas will be playing Texas regularly starting next year after Texas announced in 2021 it would be joining the SEC. Also coming is Oklahoma, separated from the UA by only three hours and 39 minutes.
Contrast this with what is happening elsewhere. Last year, the University of Southern California and the University of California at Los Angeles announced they were leaving the West Coast-based Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten.
Their new home’s easternmost school is Rutgers – in New Jersey. That’s 2,800 miles from Los Angeles. The closest school geographically is Nebraska, which doesn’t exactly scream “Pacific Ocean.”
With the Pac-12 unable to land an acceptable TV deal, the Universities of Washington and Oregon last week announced they were following USC and UCLA to their new home. The once Northeast- and Rust Belt-based “Big Ten” will have 18 schools spread from one ocean to the other. It ought to change its name, but to what? No one knows where the number will settle, and it’s no longer regional.
Other schools are fleeing the Pac-12’s sinking ship. Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah recently announced they were joining the Big 12, which will have 16 schools. Its map makes a little more sense than the Big Ten’s, but not much, as it also includes the University of Central Florida, West Virginia and Cincinnati.
The moves left the Pac-12 with four schools as of this week. Those include Stanford, the school with the most national championships across all sports and with one of the best academic reputations. The others are California, Oregon State and Washington State. Those four schools are scrambling to figure out what to do. Unless they find a home in a big conference, they face a significant loss of revenue.
And that’s what it’s mostly about – money and survival and, to a lesser extent, winning games, which generally results in more money. College athletics, especially football, is a big business, albeit a poorly organized one. USC can make more money playing against big-name foes like Michigan and Ohio State – and playing at more convenient times for TV watchers – than it can playing Washington State when it’s midnight on the East Coast.
Schools are buying themselves financial security. They are paying for it with their student-athletes’ time. Surely many of the football teams will travel across the country by chartered jet, but what about the swimmers and volleyball players? Does it even matter anymore when they will go to class?
Schools are also giving up longstanding rivalries with in-state or nearby schools within driving distance for fans. Many traditions will die.
As for the University of Arkansas, it remains in its financially secure conference where the opponents are reasonably accessible for athletes, students and fans. And with Texas joining next year, a tradition is being reborn.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
