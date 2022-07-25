Should it be harder for Arkansas citizens to amend the state Constitution and initiate their own laws? Voters will decide in November.

Issue 2 would increase the percentage of voters required to approve a constitutional amendment from 50 percent-plus-one to 60 percent, whether that amendment was put on the ballot by the Legislature or through a citizens’ initiative. It was one of three constitutional amendments referred to voters by the Legislature.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

