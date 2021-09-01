It’s probably fair to say that none of Arkansas’ 1,500 school board members ran for that unpaid office so they could vote on mask mandates, or any other issue that might rile up their communities. But here we are.
Since Judge Tim Fox blocked a state law banning school districts from enacting the mandates, school boards have been confronted with making such decisions. No matter how they vote, board members are sure to displease some of their patrons, including friends, family, neighbors and customers.
Did I mention they’re not paid for this?
So far, the result has been almost an even split. According to a running tally published by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, 141 school districts and charter schools have enacted full or partial mask requirements, and 120 have decided not to do so.
These numbers will change on a regular basis as school districts and school boards monitor the numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic. West Memphis, for example, originally voted not to require masks but then reversed course after seeing the high caseloads and quarantines happening just up the road in Marion. That district, which started school in July, has had 205 students and 24 staff members test positive, resulting in quarantines of 1,872 students and 34 staff members.
The numbers also could change overnight if a court OKs the law Fox blocked. That law was passed earlier this year by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who now regrets it and has retained his own lawyer to fight against it, even though he’s a defendant.
At least things aren’t as bad in Arkansas as they are in Florida. There, the Department of Education is withholding funding for schools in two counties that have enacted mask mandates.
Like Arkansas, Florida enacted a ban on the mandates, although its was done through an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is often seen as a presidential candidate in 2024. Also unlike Arkansas, that case has gone to trial, and a judge has ruled the ban unconstitutional.
Nevertheless, Florida’s Education Department is withholding funding for the two school districts in amounts equal to school board members’ salaries – which are $40,000 a year in Alachua County and $47,000 in Broward County. It’s not a direct salary cut. Instead, the money would come from the districts’ budgets.
It’s politics, in other words.
As in Florida, school board members in Arkansas don’t run under a party label. Here, the lack of partisan affiliation – and lack of pay – has made the position relatively nonpolitical. With no money or political parties involved, school board elections have been tame affairs. Turnout for September elections was very low until the Legislature required districts to hold elections alongside party primaries or during November general elections. Generally, most board meetings are quiet and uncontentious – boring, in other words – until one is not.
But politics is invading everything, so we’ll see what happens with school boards. Those elected officials oversee the state’s biggest expenditure, and they’re being called upon to answer difficult political questions that originated in other places. For now it’s masks, but in the future it could be critical race theory or something else.
Public schools educate half a million Arkansas students. During the school year, children spend as much time with their teachers as they do at home. Not surprisingly, parents expect – and sometimes demand loudly – that schools’ values and lessons match their own.
Unfortunately, the families of half a million schoolchildren don’t have the exact same values. School districts are public entities that must follow the dictates of government at the federal, state and local levels, and from all three branches of government. And now it’s becoming more acceptable to yell at people who don’t agree with you – online and in a meeting.
For Arkansas school board members, the job could get tougher, more political and – perish the thought – maybe eventually more partisan.
The good news is no one can threaten to take away their money if they’re not paid in the first place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.