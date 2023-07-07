In politics, timing is everything or at least a lot.
On Monday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed an Arkansas Supreme Court justice days before the court will hear a case involving her most important legislation.
Sanders appointed new Justice Cody Hiland to the post made vacant by the recent death of Justice Robin Wynne, whom Sanders called a “legal titan.” Unlike U.S. Supreme Court justices, state justices are elected, so the appointment was a rare opportunity for a governor.
Wynne was re-elected in November after a long career of public service. Hiland will serve the next year-and-a-half of Wynne’s term until after the November 2024 election.
Hiland has extensive legal experience and is politically connected. He was chief counsel of the Department of Public Safety under Gov. Asa Hutchinson until he left that job to work for Sanders’ campaign for governor. Last December, he became chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas with Sanders’ support. He earlier was appointed by former President Donald Trump as U.S. attorney for the state’s Eastern District. Before that, he was a prosecuting attorney for Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties. Early in his career, he was a staff attorney for Sanders’ father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee.
He hasn’t served a term as a lower appeals court judge, which Democratic Party Chairman Grant Tennille said should be disqualifying. Attorney Tom Mars, on the other hand, called Hiland “an outstanding choice” on Twitter. He’s worth mentioning because he was Arkansas State Police director under Huckabee but has since become critical of both him and Sanders.
Hiland’s move to the Supreme Court opens up the Republican Party chairmanship. Sanders said her preference is Joseph Wood, her secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services and the former county judge of Washington County. Her endorsement pretty much guarantees he’ll get the job.
Sanders said with Hiland’s appointment that the Arkansas Supreme Court for the first time will have a conservative majority.
That assertion depends on how far one looks back in history and how one defines “conservative.” Presumably she’s talking about Hiland and three others, two of whom have Republican Party backgrounds. Justice Shawn Womack is a former Republican state legislator. Justice Barbara Webb was active in the party and is the wife of Doyle Webb, a former state party chairman. Another of the seven, Justice Rhonda Wood, is generally considered to be conservative and surely is the one to whom Sanders was referring.
The others – Chief Justice Dan Kemp and Justices Karen Baker and Courtney Hudson – are hardly flaming liberals. This is Arkansas, after all.
The appointment came the same day Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a notice of appeal before the Supreme Court for a case involving Sanders’ LEARNS Act. A judge had ruled the education reform law can’t go into effect until Aug. 1 because the Legislature voted for the bill’s emergency clause at the same time it voted for the bill itself.
An emergency clause makes a law go into effect immediately. The Arkansas Constitution says votes must be separate, but legislators have long voted on the two together.
LEARNS supporters say the state can’t wait even a month to implement it. School starts soon.
This will be the second time the Supreme Court has considered the case. Last month, by a 5-2 vote it lifted a temporary restraining order the same judge had imposed on implementing the law.
Hudson’s majority opinion addressed only the restraining order, not the case’s merits. But four justices’ concurring opinions sounded like they would side with Sanders and Griffin. The two dissenters were Kemp and Wynne, and Wynne has been replaced by Hiland.
None of this means Hiland can’t judge the case fairly, if he doesn’t recuse. Mars said he is a “man of integrity.”
But people are people. Sanders, like any governor would, has added to the court a generally like-minded person and ally shortly before it considers the LEARNS case.
Based on the numbers, the court seems likely to rule 5-2 or 6-1 that LEARNS is already the law.
Even if Hiland does recuse, LEARNS and its supporters probably already have enough votes. It just takes four.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
