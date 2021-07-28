Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced an effort to eliminate Arkansas’ income tax, but she hasn’t released the details about how the numbers would add up afterward.
Last week, she introduced Phase 1 of “The Rutledge Plan,” which next year would present to voters a proposed constitutional amendment to end the state income tax by 2030. Rutledge pointed out that nine states, including Texas, Tennessee and Florida, also do not have income taxes.
Rutledge is not the first candidate for governor to propose phasing out the income tax. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin did so when he was still running for the office before changing races to run for attorney general. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has indicated support for the idea. Also, in this year’s legislative session, Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, introduced but didn’t advance a bill to end the income tax.
Rutledge is the first candidate for governor to offer a concrete proposal for ending the income tax. If this is serious and if she is successful, then the income tax would be gone by 2030.
Such a change would reduce state revenues by $3 billion. The state general revenue budget is $6 billion, although there are other ways state government gets and funnels money. But general revenues – which fund schools, nursing homes, prisons and other government services – are the easiest to talk about, and they would be cut by half.
When I asked her campaign if she would propose increasing revenues from other sources (sales taxes, property taxes) or cutting government spending, the response was that specific proposals will be announced later, but she has committed not to raise taxes.
We’ll see how serious this effort will be. Rutledge already has her hands full being attorney general and running for governor. It’s hard to imagine how she also would have time to lead a committee that first must collect more than 89,000 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot, especially now that the Legislature has made it harder to collect signatures.
But let’s take her proposal at face value because it might happen and because it reflects a larger issue that has not yet infected Arkansas state politics, but against which we should always guard. It’s the same issue that long ago infected national politics and can infect the states – and recently infected Kansas.
That issue involves cutting taxes first and cutting spending never or at least not nearly enough, which has the same predictable results that it does when you and I start making less money but don’t spend less.
In 2012, Kansas under the leadership of Republican Gov. Sam Brownback enacted massive tax cuts without corresponding spending cuts – the theory being that the tax cuts would have a huge stimulative effect, and all would be well. Instead, the state put itself into a multiyear budgetary crisis that it only overcame after Republican and Democratic lawmakers repealed most of the tax cuts.
Arkansas hasn’t gone that route for two reasons. First, it has a history of pragmatic leadership from both parties, including Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson has cut income taxes gradually and budgeted relatively conservatively while accepting lots of money from indebted Uncle Sam. Second, the state has a law called the Revenue Stabilization Act, passed in 1945 and updated ever since, that creates a framework for balancing the budget.
Under Rutledge’s plan, general revenues would be cut in half. We’re talking about a specific plan to cut income taxes and no plan yet to cut spending or balance the budget.
That’s backward. Instead, cut spending first. Make the hard choices, and then cut taxes by the same amount.
Or at least do it at the same time. That way, Arkansas won’t end up like Kansas.
