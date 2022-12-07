We already knew that prisons, tax cuts and public schools would be the big issues in the upcoming legislative session. But Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, says they actually are the only ones that really matter, at least at first.
Hester’s opinion is noteworthy because he’s the incoming Arkansas Senate president pro tempore, the 35-member Senate’s leader.
In his opening remarks to the Political Animals Club in Little Rock on Monday, he listed those three issues as priorities.
When asked how legislators might treat the state’s colleges and universities, he said, “I would say our higher [ed] institutions are very critical to the success of Arkansas, but I have zero interest in focusing on higher ed until K-12 is decided, prisons are decided, and income taxes are decided. Once those three issues are decided, I’m interested in looking at what is next. … If those three issues are decided by early March, we’ll move on to the next issue.”
Legislators, of course, will debate other issues before March, but these three will lead if not dominate the session.
There’s no doubt Arkansas will build a big new prison. Prisons are full and so are county jails, which means inmates are serving a fraction of their sentences before being set free. Meanwhile, the state ran a $1.628 billion budget surplus last fiscal year and is running a surplus this year.
We’re in a crisis situation and we have money in the bank, so lawmakers will agree on adding prison space. It’s merely a question of how much space to add – maybe 1,000 beds, maybe more and 3,000 if Hester gets his way.
With that kind of budget surplus and Republicans dominating the Legislature, tax cuts are also guaranteed – the questions being how much and which kind, or kinds. Gov. Asa Hutchinson gradually reduced income taxes throughout his eight years in office, while Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said she favors phasing them out entirely, though she hasn’t offered a timeline.
Arkansas is competing with other states, including Tennessee and Texas, which don’t have income taxes. Hester noted that after Arkansas lowered its top rate to 4.9 percent, Missouri lowered its to potentially as low as 4.5 percent.
At the same time, many legislators will be cautious. The economy’s future is murky, and we don’t know what will happen when all these borrowed COVID dollars from Uncle Sam stop flowing into the state. Lawmakers won’t want to repeat Kansas’ mistake from a few years back, when it slashed tax rates and then ran huge budget deficits.
Of the three big issues, public school reforms will be the most contentious, particularly regarding school choice – in other words, what kind of support the state should give parents to send their children to private schools or homeschool them.
Lawmakers have provided tax credits for donations to organizations that award private school scholarships, which is an indirect way of doing school choice. Hester, unhappy with the state’s low reading scores, wants to move farther. In fact, he said Monday that he wants to be “as aggressive as possible.” Likewise, Sanders has made it clear she wants to give parents more educational choices. It’s one of her main issues.
Even with their support, it’s not certain what will happen. Helping families go to private school – through direct-payment vouchers or tax credits – takes money and support from public schools, which depend on state dollars and are funded based on how many students they serve. Those schools are the lifeblood and biggest employer of many communities, including those represented by Republicans. Many communities don’t even have a private school.
A lot of Republican legislators have opposed any kind of government support for private schools for these and other reasons, while the dwindling Democratic minority will be universally opposed. Sanders’ support means some expansion will happen, but it remains to be seen how much.
Bottom line: Expect to see a big new prison, pretty big tax cuts and a big school choice debate.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
