If legalized recreational marijuana doesn’t make the November ballot, the election in Arkansas could become pretty boring. But that doesn’t mean the elections everywhere will be.

The citizen-led marijuana amendment was denied entry to the ballot because the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners objected to its wording – in particular, that it did not specify whether there would be a limit on tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in edibles. THC is marijuana’s main intoxicant.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 17 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.